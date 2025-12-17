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Politics & AI Policy
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Betting on Humans
What to do about AI & jobs
Jun 4
•
Anton Leicht
and
Dean W. Ball
May 2026
Cut Off
Soon, access to frontier AI will be scarce and selective
May 13
•
Anton Leicht
1
April 2026
Seductive Salience
AI politics will be about politics, not AI
Apr 29
•
Anton Leicht
Failing the Future
In search of better AI accelerationism
Apr 15
•
Anton Leicht
March 2026
Press Play To Continue
‘Pausing AI’ is bad policy and worse politics
Mar 31
•
Anton Leicht
1
Can You Poach A Frontier Lab?
A realistic roadmap for U.S. allies after the Anthropic crisis
Mar 3
•
Anton Leicht
1
February 2026
The Delhi Gap
Billions of people or trillions of dollars are catastrophically wrong.
Feb 25
•
Anton Leicht
What AI Summits Are For
The best international AI policy is to fix national strategies
Feb 16
•
Anton Leicht
Import Imperatives
How and why middle powers should import frontier AI systems
Feb 6
•
Anton Leicht
January 2026
How AI Safety Is Getting Middle Powers Wrong
The case for pivoting from global governance to national interests
Jan 22
•
Anton Leicht
The Next Three Phases of AI Politics
Narrow windows worth preparing for
Jan 8
•
Anton Leicht
December 2025
Forging a Pax Silica
Can the Western alliance be rebuilt on techno-strategical leverage?
Dec 17, 2025
•
Anton Leicht
© 2026 Anton Leicht
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