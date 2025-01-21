About

Threading the Needle is a publication on the political economy of AI progress. It features roughly biweekly posts on how our institutions and political incentives change with fast technological change.

I’m Anton Leicht, a Fellow with the Carnegie Endowment’s Technology and International Affairs team. You can read slightly more about me here.

My work is supported through my position at Carnegie and has received funding from Emergent Ventures and Coefficient Giving in the past. All content remains fully editorially independent, and I write in a personal capacity.

For media inquiries, feedback and comments, please feel very free to reach out to anton{at}leicht{dot}me.